Photos: New Sighting Of Black Bear Making The Rounds In Hudson Valley

Have you seen it?

Shortly after an alert was issued by New Castle Police reporting a black bear sighting in Chappaqua , a bear (likely the same one) was spotted on a residential street in neighboring Mount Kisco.

Shortly after the bear was seen in the vicinity of Douglas Road and Kipp Street in Chappaqua, it was spotted just a few minutes due north "hanging around" on Beverly Road in Mount Kisco on Saturday, reports Daily Voice reader Dan Taplitz, who sent in the photos above.

This past Monday, Sept. 10, a bear was observed near the intersection of Vails Lane and Inningwood, according to New Castle Police.

Here are some tips in case you have a close encounter with a bear:

Remain calm and avoid sudden movements;

Give the bear plenty of room, allowing it to continue its activities undisturbed. If it changes its behavior, you are too close, back away;

If you see a bear, but it doesn't see you, detour quickly and quietly;

If it sees you, talk in normal tones and wave your arms;

If a bear pursues you, do not run. Throw a personal item on the ground. He may be distracted by this and allow you to slowly escape;

A standing bear is not always a sign of aggression. Many bears will stand to get a better view.

"If a bear is seen in your town or neighborhood, leave it alone. In most situations, if left alone and given an avenue for escape, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas," according to officials. "Keep dogs under control. Stay away from the bear and advise others to do the same. Do not approach the bear so as to take a photo or video.

"Often a bear will climb a tree to avoid people. A crowd of bystanders will only stress the bear and also add the risk that the bear will be chased into traffic or the crowd of people."

