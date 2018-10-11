Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

Plane That Crashed With Three Aboard Took Off From Danbury Airport

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Piper PA-34, similar to the one involved in the crash. Photo Credit: Wikipedia
The plane crashed in the waters south of Quogue (outlined in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The small plane with three aboard that crashed in the waters off the Hamptons late Saturday morning departed from Danbury Airport.

The Coast Guard and local partner agencies are involved in an ongoing search-and-rescue mission.

One body has been recovered. The identities of the deceased person and the two others who are missing have not yet been released.

The aircraft, a Piper PA-34, departed from Danbury Municipal Airport for Charleston Executive Airport in South Carolina, according to the FAA.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., watchstanders at Sector Long Island Sound were notified by Southampton Police that a twin-engine Piper PA-34 had crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about one mile south of Dune Road in the Village of Quogue, the Coast Guard said.

The watchstanders then dispatched a boat crew from Station Shinnecock aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat.

A debris field and oil sheen has been located near the reported crash site, according to the Coast Guard.

Assisting in the search are Suffolk County Marine, Bay Constables, a commercial salvage crew, as well as multiple aircrews from the New York Air National Guard.

Coast Guard Cutter Bonito, an 87-foot Patrol Boat, is also at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.