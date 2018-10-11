Plane That Crashed With Three Aboard Took Off From Danbury Airport

The small plane with three aboard that crashed in the waters off the Hamptons late Saturday morning departed from Danbury Airport.

The Coast Guard and local partner agencies are involved in an ongoing search-and-rescue mission.

One body has been recovered. The identities of the deceased person and the two others who are missing have not yet been released.

The aircraft, a Piper PA-34, departed from Danbury Municipal Airport for Charleston Executive Airport in South Carolina, according to the FAA.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., watchstanders at Sector Long Island Sound were notified by Southampton Police that a twin-engine Piper PA-34 had crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about one mile south of Dune Road in the Village of Quogue, the Coast Guard said.

The watchstanders then dispatched a boat crew from Station Shinnecock aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat.

A debris field and oil sheen has been located near the reported crash site, according to the Coast Guard.

Assisting in the search are Suffolk County Marine, Bay Constables, a commercial salvage crew, as well as multiple aircrews from the New York Air National Guard.

Coast Guard Cutter Bonito, an 87-foot Patrol Boat, is also at the scene.

