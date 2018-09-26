Police Ask Public's Help In Search For 'Armed, Dangerous' Suspect On Loose

A suspect in a shooting at a hospital in the area is at large and state police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

No one was injured in the incident at Ellenville Regional Hospital that happened Friday, Sept. 28 at approximately 1 a.m.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled in a vehicle later located unoccupied on Lundy Lane in Napanoch, a hamlet in Ulster County.

The suspect, Joshua Stuart, is described by police as being armed and dangerous. He is in his early 40s, and was wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

State Police are are asking residents in the area and surrounding area in Ellenville to check trail cameras and residential surveillance for anyone matching Stuart's description.

Hikers are urged not to utilize trails in the area.

If anyone sees an individual matching Stuart’s description, they are asked to contact State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300 and said Stuart should not be approached if sighted.

Police have not released specific details on the shooting, including how many shots were fired and where in the hospital the incident occurred.

