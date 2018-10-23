Police Seek New Yorkers' Help In Probe Of Baby Found Dead In Fairfield County

Police are asking New Yorkers' for help finding the person responsible for dumping a full-term newborn baby boy at a Stamford recycling center on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

The baby was discovered at the recycling center by an employee who was sorting materials, police said.

Since the baby boy was discovered, Stamford investigators have worked hard to discover what area the recycling came from in order to focus their efforts in those towns.

At this point in the investigation, the child can only be described as a white or Hispanic male. No determination has been made as to whether the child was stillborn or died after birth.

Investigators have ruled out the possibility that the child came from the material that originated in Nassau County, or Andover, Massachusetts.

They are now focusing their efforts on the material that was delivered by a company that services Westchester County, as well as Northern Fairfield County, including Danbury and Ridgefield, and from local material delivered from lower Fairfield County, to include Stamford, Westport and Norwalk.

The majority of the material that was processed on the morning of Oct. 16, is known to have come from commercial properties/dumpsters.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Stamford Police Department at 203-977-4420 or the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. All calls can be kept confidential.

