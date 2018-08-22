Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police Use Narcan To Save Suffern Overdose Victim

Zak Failla
Narcan.
Narcan. Photo Credit: File

Quick-acting police officers in Suffern helped save the life of a woman who nearly suffered a fatal overdose.

On Friday afternoon, officers were dispatched to a residence in the Knolls of Ramapough, where there was a report of an unconscious woman who had stopped breathing. Suffern Police Lt. Andy Loughlin, Sgt. Jim Giannettino and Sgt. Jose Martinez arrived at the scene within one minute and quickly jumped into action.

Officials said that the three men assessed the situation and found that the woman was unresponsive. They administered Narcan to the woman who regained consciousness, began breathing and “her condition improved greatly.”

Paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after police revived the woman, who was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment.

