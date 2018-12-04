Psychic Suing PI After Being Charged For Alleged Hudson Valley Scam

The fortune teller with customers throughout Westchester and Fairfield is fighting back, suing a Florida private investigator, claiming he ruined her business after she was charged with allegedly bilking a 64-year-old Bedford Hills woman out of her life savings.

Janet Lee, also known as “the Bedford Psychic” and “the Greenwich Psychic,” has filed a $10 million lawsuit against PI Bob Nygaard and his company, Nygaard Investigations. The lawsuit alleges that Nygaard, “who is widely known as an investigator into ‘psychic fraud’" has embarked on a "scorched earth" policy of harassment toward Lee.

Lee, a Scarsdale resident, was recently arrested and charged with larceny following several complaints from clients regarding her business. The Bedford Hills alleged victim turned to Lee in June, saying that her full-time job allows "for little time to pursue my dreams" of being a writer and filmmaker, according to a statement provided to Daily Voice by Nygaard, whose services the alleged victim enlisted.

The woman says the fortune teller told her during a $150 reading on June 28 that she had been a "great healer" in ancient Egypt "had been a great healer who sat on a mountaintop and never spoke. People would supposedly trek up the mountaintop to be healed and I would just lay my hands on them and heal them."

Lee’s lawsuit claims that Nygaard “is an outspoken critic of the inconsistent prosecution of this type of crime across the United States, and advocates for prison terms for convicted psychics, rather than merely forced restitution to their victims.”

Lee, 44, and her attorneys are alleging that Nygaard has sought to destroy her personally and professionally by interfering with prospective business opportunities and contacting several of her clients and telling them they’ve been “scammed” and encouraging them to seek refunds for psychic services, of which he receives a third of the refund.

It is further alleged that Nygaard has been writing letters to law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s office, urging them to file charges against and prosecute Lee for rendering psychic services. He has also allegedly stood outside of court appearances when Lee appeared for an unrelated issue.

Lee’s lawyers said that “most recently; however, Nygaard's untoward influence was instrumental in having Janet arrested in Bedford and charged for fraud after having settled a client grievance civilly.”

The lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of Westchester County covers slander and defamation, tortious interference with business contracts, intentional infliction of emotional distress, unjust enrichment and tortious interference with prospective economic advantage.

“Janet Lee is a practicing psychic, and for those individuals who believe in psychics and seek out their services, she renders the services that they expect of her. To label her a fraud and a ‘scammer’ absent proof that she cannot render the services that she and her clients believe she has the ability to render, is slanderous and defamatory and has damaged her ability to practice her profession and make a living.”

