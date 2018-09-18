Registered Sex Offender Reports Move From Sloatsburg

A registered sex offender who was convicted of sexually abusing a teenage girl has reported a move in Orange County.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert this week to Orange County residents regarding the residency of 77-year-old Garland Harris, who has moved from Sloatsburg to an address on South Main Street in Harriman.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Harris as a level two threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense."

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Harris had sexual contact with his 14-year-old victim in December 1996. He was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in August the following year and sentenced to a term of between 42 months and seven years in state prison. He is now under the jurisdiction of the Harriman Village Police Department.

Further info on Harris from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services can be accessed after entering the code in the CAPTCHA box found by clicking here.

