Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Rockland County Can Now Text 9-1-1 In Emergency Situations

Rockland County Sheriff's Office.
Rockland County Sheriff's Office. Photo Credit: File

Residents in Rockland County can now text 9-1-1 in an emergency situation.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office encourages residents to "Call if you can -- text if you can't."

A step-by-step guide to texting 9--1-1 emergency services is posted on the Rockland County government Facebook page, which can be accessed by clicking here.

