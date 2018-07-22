Rockland County Can Now Text 9-1-1 In Emergency Situations

Residents in Rockland County can now text 9-1-1 in an emergency situation.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office encourages residents to "Call if you can -- text if you can't."

A step-by-step guide to texting 9--1-1 emergency services is posted on the Rockland County government Facebook page, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.