Rockland County Now Has 11 Confirmed Measles Cases

Rockland County officials are urging all residents to make sure they are vaccinated as the county faces the largest measles outbreak in two decades with 11 total confirmed cases of measles and three more under observation.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said due to additional cases of measles from international travelers to Rockland, more people potentially have been exposed to measles.

The first case related to travel to Israel surfaced in late September, and two more cases due to separate international travelers in early October are leading to more cases of measles among non-immune residents, the health department said.

According to Rockland County spokesman John Lyon, the most important issue at this point to make sure that everyone is up-to-date on their vaccinations.

To help make sure all are vaccinated, the Rockland County Department of Health is hosting two free MMR vaccine clinics including:

Thursday, Oct. 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Outreach Center, located at 21 Remsen Avenue, Suite 201 in Monsey.

Friday, Oct. 19 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pascack Community Center, located at 87 New Clarkstown Rd., Nanuet.

Measles is highly contagious, so anyone who is not protected against measles is at risk of getting the disease. People who are unvaccinated risk getting infected with measles and spreading it to others, and they may spread measles to people who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions, the Health Department said.

Commissioner of Health, Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert recommends that residents make sure they and their families are up-to-date on their measles vaccinations, "As we see more cases there is the potential for further exposure. The Rockland County Department of Health continues to investigate these cases and will keep residents informed of any updates."

Residents can get more information about measles by visiting www.health.ny.gov/publications/2170.pdf and by calling the New York State Department of Health toll-free Measles Information Line at (888) 364-4837.

