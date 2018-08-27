Rockland Man Busted For Intoxicated Boating In Restricted Tappan Zee Bridge Waters

A man from Nyack was busted for boating while intoxicated during a late night jaunt in a restricted area of the Hudson River near the Tappan Zee Bridge in Rockland County.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Marine Unit spotted a boater operating his vessel erratically at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24 within the exclusionary zone of the Tappan Zee Bridge.

The vessel was stopped dockside and the operator, 59-year-old Mark Coyne, was arrested at the dock and charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a vessel with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent, operating a vessel while intoxicated and reckless operation of a vessel. He was also cited for several navigational law violations, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Coyne was processed on the charges and released. He is due in the Village of South Nyack Justice Court on Sept. 4.

