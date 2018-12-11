Rockland Measles Cases Keep On Climbing

The number of measles cases in Rockland County has increased again with 94 confirmed cases and four suspected cases.

In addition, the number of people being vaccinated has skyrocketed with a reported 11,100 MMR vaccines being given since the beginning of the epidemic in late September, the Department of Health reported.

Forty-seven of those vaccines were administered during a clinic Tuesday at the Palisades Center after an infected person had visited the area.

The clinic was the 12th hosted by county health officials in concert with Refuah Health Center in Spring Valley and personal physicians.

The outbreak began with visitors to and from Israel in September. Since then the number continues to grow as unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children and adults are exposed, the department said.

The majority of the cases has mainly affected the Orthodox Jewish community in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, health officials said.

One suspected case has been reported at a Rockland County public elementary school.

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

For questions regarding measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free at 888-364-4837.

