Rockland Opens Sain Building For Hi Tor Animal Care Center Amid Ringworm Outbreak

Following the closure of the Hi Tor Animal Care Cente due to an outbreak of ringworm , Rockland County officials announced that the empty Sain Building will be used to provide shelter.

On Friday, Nov. 23, Rockland County Executive Ed Day received a letter from the center's Board of Directors seeking any assistance the county could provide during the outbreak of ringworm, a fungal infection, that has affected the shelter's cat population.

In response to that request for help, Rockland County decided to open the doors of the currently unoccupied Sain building, at 18 New Hempstead Road, in New City, to provide the shelter with space to diagnose, treat and house the affected animals while the infection is eradicated from the Hi Tor premises, said John Lyon, spokesman for Rockland County.

"This is a temporary measure to help these animals get the treatment and care that they need before they can be returned to a fully cleaned and sanitized shelter," said Day.

Ringworm can be transmitted by direct contact or contact with contaminated objects or surfaces, was discovered in the shelter earlier this month after the Board of Directors made a change in management.

Hi Tor is in the process of developing a protocol, which will be approved by a board-certified shelter veterinarian, for the treatment of all affected animals.

The treatment of affected animals will be handled entirely by Hi Tor with Rockland County only providing space and the Department of Health continues to provide oversight of their operations, Lyon said.

The building will not be open to the public due to health and safety concerns.

