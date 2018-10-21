Search Warrant Executed At District Headquarters Of Newburgh School District

Search warrants were served Tuesday at several Newburgh School District buildings by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Borek confirmed.

More than a dozen investigator were involved in serving the warrants and other court orders that included "historical records," Borek confirmed.

The search did not involve safety to students or personnel, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

