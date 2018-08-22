Contact Us
Seen Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Woman
Seen Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Woman

Brandi Keffer
Brandi Keffer Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Do you know her?

Police in Clarkstown are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted woman who allegedly committed larceny and failed to show up for court proceedings.

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert this week regarding 37-year-old Brandi Keffer, whose last known address was in Middletown. Investigators described Keffer as a 4-foot-11 white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who recognizes Keffer, or who knows of her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

