Breaking News: Four Suspected Drug Dealers Facing Multiple Felony Charges After I-87 Stop
news

Seen Her? Central Nyack Woman Has Been Missing For Eight Years

Sandy Nurse
Sandy Nurse Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety

Have you seen her?

Law enforcement agencies in New York are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a potentially vulnerable woman who has been missing from the Hudson Valley for nearly a decade.

The New York State Office of Public Safety has issued an alert regarding 38-year-old Sandy Nurse, who went missing from Central Nyack in Rockland in April 2010. She is believed to have traveled into New York City.

Nurse is described as a 5-foot-3 African-American woman weighing approxiamtely 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police noted that she suffers from schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding Nurse’s whereabouts, or who recognizes her, has been asked to email the New York State Office of Public Safety at MissingPersons@dcjs.ny.gov or by calling the Clarkstown Police Department at (845) 639-5800.

