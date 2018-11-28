Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man Wanted On Multiple Charges In Rockland

Have you seen him?

The Orangetown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted on multiple charges dating back to an incident in Nyack.

An alert has been issued for Jorge J. Mejia Fuentes, 42, who is wanted on charges that include criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. According to investigators, “they have made numerous attempts to contact (Fuentes)” without being able to reach him.

Anyone with information regarding Fuentes’ whereabouts or who recognizes him has been asked to contact the Orangetown Police Department by calling (845) 359-3700, referring to incident number 13-20711.

