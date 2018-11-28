Contact Us
date 2018-11-28
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man Wanted On Multiple Charges In Rockland

Zak Failla
Jorge J. Mejia Fuentes
Jorge J. Mejia Fuentes Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

Have you seen him?

The Orangetown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted on multiple charges dating back to an incident in Nyack.

An alert has been issued for Jorge J. Mejia Fuentes, 42, who is wanted on charges that include criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. According to investigators, “they have made numerous attempts to contact (Fuentes)” without being able to reach him.

Anyone with information regarding Fuentes’ whereabouts or who recognizes him has been asked to contact the Orangetown Police Department by calling (845) 359-3700, referring to incident number 13-20711.

