Seven Hospitalized In Ramapo Carbon Monoxide Scare

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
The Ramapo Police Department.
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

Seven people were hospitalized after police responded to a home regarding a call that a woman had fallen.

When Ramapo Police arrived on the scene of the call around 10:23 p.m., Monday, they found that no was hurt, but that the home had been without power for several days and the occupants were using a gas powered generator to power lights and space heaters, police said.

The generator was being operated in an enclosed deck that was attached to the residence.

Officers further found that occupants were using aluminum pans full of smoldering charcoal as a secondary heating source inside the home, Ramapo police said.

The Monsey Fire Department was on scene and reported an extremely high reading of carbon monoxide inside of the residence.

Seven residents were experiencing headaches and dizziness and were transported to local hospitals.

The fire inspector, in conjunction with the building inspector, deemed the property uninhabitable. The residents were relocated to stay with family.

