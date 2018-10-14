Seven Measles Cases Confirmed In Rockland

Rockland County government officials are putting out the call for anyone who has not received the measles vaccine to so now that seven cases have been confirmed in the county.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said due to additional cases of measles from international travelers to Rockland, more people potentially have been exposed to measles.

The first case of international travel was in late September, and two more cases due to separate international travelers in early October are leading to more cases of measles among non-immune residents.

"Rockland County has seven total confirmed cases of measles from three different groups with travel to Israel," said County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert. "Of those cases, two are secondary, meaning they originated from exposure occurring in Rockland."

Ruppert said that as the potential for further exposure is ripe, the Health Department is recommending that residents make sure they and their families are up-to-date on their measles vaccinations.

The county is holding two vaccinations will be held this week including:

Thursday, Oct. 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Outreach Center, located at 21 Remsen Avenue, Suite 201 in Monsey.

Friday, Oct. 19 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pascack Community Center, located at 87 New Clarkstown Rd., Nanuet.

Measles is highly contagious, so anyone who is not protected against measles is at risk of getting the disease. People who are unvaccinated risk getting infected with measles and spreading it to others, and they may spread measles to people who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions, the Health Department said.

Individuals are considered protected or immune to measles if:

They were born before 1957

Have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine

Have had measles confirmed by a health care provider

Have a lab test confirming immunity

Symptoms of measles include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as 7 days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

"We continue to work diligently to monitor the situation and protect the community from measles, and will continue to keep residents informed of any updates," said Ruppert.

Call 845-364-2997 for more information about the MMR vaccine clinics. For information about measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free Measles Information Line at (888) 364-4837.

