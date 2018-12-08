ShopRite Chicken Recalled

An undetermined amount of ShopRite brand raw, skinless, boneless chicken products has been recalled by Amboy Group LLC due to misbranding of products that may contain allergens.

The four flavors of misbranded products may contain milk, egg and soy and are undeclared on the finished product labels, according to a recall notice posted Dec. 7 by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Affected products include:

16-oz. plastic trays of “ShopRite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Italian Style Panko Breaded.”

16-oz. plastic trays of “ShopRite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Sundried Tomato Panko Breaded.”

16-oz. plastic trays of “ShopRite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Parmesan Panko Breaded.”

16-oz. plastic trays of “ShopRite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Mustard Panko Breaded.”

There have not been any confirmed incidents of adverse reactions to any of the products, federal officials said.

