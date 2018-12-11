Contact Us
news

Something Fishy: Wild Salmon, Red Snapper, Lemon Sole Are Often Mislabeled, State AG Says

Valerie Musson
A huge portion of supermarket fish are mislabeled, new research finds
A huge portion of supermarket fish are mislabeled, new research finds Photo Credit: Pixabay

The fresh fish you’re buying at the supermarket may not match its label, new research finds.

New York State Attorney General Barbara Underwood has issued an advisory stating that some of the most common types of fish are likely to be mislabeled.

Here’s how the risk breaks down by species:

  • Salmon: 27 percent mislabeled
  • Red snapper: 67 percent mislabeled
  • Lemon sole: 87.5 percent mislabeled

What’s truly alarming is the fact that the mislabeled fish species were often cheaper less desirable and even less environmentally sustainable than the types listed on their labels. For example, farm-raised salmon being labeled as wild salmon, swai sold as lemon sole and lane snapper sold as red snapper.

“It’s clear that seafood fraud isn’t just a fluke – it’s rampant across New York,” said Underwood. “Supermarkets are the last line of defense before a phony fish ends up as family dinner, and they have a duty to do more.

"Yet our report makes clear that New Yorkers may too often be the victim of mislabeling. We’re taking enforcement action, and consumers should be alert and demand that their supermarket put customers first by taking serious steps to ensure quality control at their seafood counters.”

For more information about these findings, click here .

