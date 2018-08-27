Contact Us
Spring Valley Man Nabbed Exposing Himself On County Bus

Kathy Reakes
Daidrin McFadden
Daidrin McFadden Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

A Spring Valley man was arrested for exposing himself aboard a moving county bus, according to the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Daidrin McFadden, 41, was arrested for public lewdness around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after the sheriff's office received a report that he exposed his private parts on the bus, said Sheriff's Office Chief William Barbera.

Deputies were able to track down McFadden in the village of Spring Valley and arrest him on the current charge, Barbera said.

He was also charged for an outstanding similar incident that took place in Spring Valley, he added.

McFadden is being held at the Rockland County Correction Center on $15,000 for the Sheriff's charge and $10,000 for the Spring Valley charged.

Spring Valley police are urging anyone who may have been a victim of McFadden's to contact their department at 845-517-1184.

