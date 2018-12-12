State Attorney General Investigating Potential New TZB Safety Cover Up

An alleged safety coverup involving dozens of steel bolts holding together the new Tappan Zee Bridge is being investigated by the state Attorney General’s Office.

New bolts holding the bridge together were defective, and workers constructing the bridge knew about it, according to a former safety inspector. Dozens of the bolts were reportedly brittle and broke during construction of the new bridge.

Contractors working on the bridge reportedly failed to disclose the faulty bolts out of fear it could delay the project. The reports are now being investigated by the New York state attorney general.

According to NBC New York, “engineers stressed there is no immediate safety issue, but they said cover-up allegations surrounding dozens of broken bolts have raised questions as to just how many of the 1 million bolts used on the bridge might need to be inspected or even replaced over time.”

The safety inspector reportedly has filed a lawsuit, though officials have said that the bolts and bridge are both safe and that inspections are continuing as a precaution.

"To date, all bolt testing performed by multiple parties indicates there is not an issue with the bolts," a spokeswoman from the bridge builder Tappan Zee Constructors said in a statement.

"Despite TZC’s continuous request that it be provided with any updated information concerning the quality of the A490 bolts, TZC has not been provided with, nor is it aware of any information that is contrary to these bolt testing results. TZC has demonstrated a constant willingness to address any additional issues and will continue to do so."

