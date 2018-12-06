Contact Us
news

Storm Preparedness Steps: Utility Companies Announce Measures

Central Hudson Photo Credit: File
Crews are busy preparing for winter storms. Photo Credit: Contributed

With temperatures dropping and the heart of winter fast approaching, Hudson Valley utility companies are ramping up their storm preparedness efforts.

After being caught off-guard by a massive storm last month that left the region reeling, area utility companies have released winter storm preparation messages to their customers.

Con Edison is unveiling a new texting program for customers this year. The new system will allow Con Ed to send weather warning and preparation information before a storm arrives, system safety updates and estimated time of power restoration. Outages can also be reported by texting REG to OUTAGE (688243).

NYSEG customers can report downed wires by calling 1-800-572-1131. Crews will then assess the damage and make repairs. Customers can also sign up to receive outage alerts by phone, text or email.

“NYSEG wants their customers to know that their first priority is to respond to known incidents of downed power lines. Their storm readiness teams have been preparing and planning for storms, and have pre-positioned personnel and equipment for the impacts of impending storms.”

Central Hudson customers can enroll in their texting program to receive reports of power conditions and to obtain status on repairs. Outages can be submitted online or through Android and Apple applications on smartphones.

