Teen Threatens To Throw Urine After Being Busted During An Orange County Drug Investigation

A teenager wanted in Orange County who attempted to flee police and attempted to resist arrest was among two apprehended in a drug bust outside a daycare in Newburgh.

Detectives from the Newburgh City Police Department were conducting surveillance on City Terrace following several complaints of open-air drug dealing and drug use in the area in front of a State Certified Day Care Center.

While surveilling the area, investigators spotted two men in the area, including 19-year-old Sean Mitchell, who is wanted on a bench warrant for armed robbery out of the City of Newburgh Court, and a second warrant for robbery from the Orange County Court.

When police approached Mitchell, he took off, and was caught after a short chase. As officers attempted to take him into custody, he refused to comply and struggled before being apprehended.

While he was being transported to Newburgh Police Headquarters, Mitchell damaged the rear door of the squad car. He was also found to be in possession of nearly four grams of crack cocaine.

Further investigation found that Mitchell had two other bench warrants out for his arrest for bail jumping and false personation. Police noted that Mitchell continued to be aggressive towards investigators at Newburgh Police Headquarters, and urinated on the floor of the booking area, then into a cup, which he threatened to throw at officers.

While continuing surveillance on City Terrace, a parolee who was spotted with Mitchell was spotted on video making multiple hand-to-hand drug deals. Officers proceeded to move in and arrested Clive Powell, 26, who was in possession of nearly a half ounce of crack cocaine and 40 envelopes of heroin.

Mitchell was charged with assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, obstructing government administration, resisting arrest, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and the four bench warrants. Powell was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and loitering. Both men are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.