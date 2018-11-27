Three Sentenced For Murder Of Area Teen

The members of a Middletown gang calling itself "Coke Wave," were sentenced to state prison for the shooting death of a man in a rival gang.

The three were sentenced by Orange County Court Judge William DeProspo in connection with August 17, 2017, shooting death of Coree White in the City of Middletown.

All three defendants had pleaded guilty on September 28, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Tramel Morman, a/k/a “Biggs,” a/k/a “Splash,” 25, of Middletown, who had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder was sentenced to 18 years in state prison.

Juwan Dolson, a/k/a “La Capone,” a/k/a “Wanny,” 21, of Middletown, who had pleaded guilty to attempted murder was sentenced to 10 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision.

Isaya Dolson, a/k/a “Dolo,” 23, of Middletown, who had pleaded guilty to conspiracy for conspiring with Morman and Juwan Dolson to murder White, was sentenced to three to nine years in state prison.

The indictment alleged that the three men, along with others, were members of Coke Wave, a gang which sold narcotics, illegally possessed firearms, and committed violent acts against rival groups, including Guap Gang, and that White was shot and killed in furtherance of Coke Wave members’ conspiracy to sell narcotics, the DA's Office said.

During the investigation into the shooting of White, numerous law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation into whether Coke Wave was trafficking narcotics in the Linden Avenue area of Middletown and using force and intimidation to keep rival groups from selling narcotics in the area.

On August 21, law enforcement officials announced that 13 individuals alleged to be members or associates of Coke Wave had been arrested and charged with crimes ranging from murder to narcotics sales, to conspiracy, in an enforcement action dubbed “Operation Wipeout.”

“Hopefully the sentences, in this case, will make clear that we will not tolerate gang violence here in Orange County, and will use every resource at our disposal to combat it,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “Violent street gangs hoping to profit from the devastation that narcotics are already wreaking on our communities must be combated at every level. I thank the White family for their patience as this investigation and prosecution continued.”

