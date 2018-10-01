Traveler Who May Have Exposed Newark Airport To Measles Went To Rockland County

Some at Newark Liberty Airport may have been exposed to the measles last month by a passenger from Israel who continued traveling to Rockland County, New Jersey State Health officials said.

The passenger from Tel Aviv, Israel arrived at Terminal B and may have visited other parts of the airport between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, the New Jersey Health Department said. The passenger then went to Rockland County.

Symptoms may not develop until Oct. 19 and may include: Rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, and can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain).

Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby, and is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed, officials said.

"Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” according to Dr. Christina Tan, state epidemiologist.

“We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations.

"Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons. If you’re planning an international trip, the World Health Organization recommends that adults or adolescents unsure of their immune status get a dose of measles vaccine before traveling."

