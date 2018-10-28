Contact Us
Two Rescued After Kayak Overturns In Hudson River

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Westchester County Police Marine patrol boat.
Photo Credit: Westchester County Police

The Westchester County Police Marine Unit rescued two people in the Hudson River after their kayak overturned off Irvington.

A husband and wife, in their 50s, from Irvington, were clinging to the kayak when the Westchester County Police Marine Unit patrol boat arrived on scene about 3:35 p.m.Wednesday, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the department.

Detective C.J. Westbrook and Police Officer Isai Moreira threw a life ring to the couple and were able to bring them aboard the police boat, he said.

The pair, who was suffering from mild hypothermia, were given blankets and transported to shore near Matthiessen Park in Irvington, where they were treated by Irvington Volunteer Ambulance Corps personnel. They were taken as a precaution to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

County police were alerted to the incident by a 911 caller reporting the capsized kayak, O'Leary said.

The Marine Unit, which was on patrol near the Mario Cuomo Bridge, arrived within two minutes.

The Marine Unit was assisted at the scene by members of the Tarrytown Fire Department aboard their fire boat. Tarrytown FD was able to secure the kayak and get it back to shore.

