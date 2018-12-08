Contact Us
Uber Driver Charged With Groping, Imprisoning Hudson Valley Woman

Zak Failla
Iqbal Hussain
Photo Credit: Rye Brook Police Department

A 26-year-old Uber driver who sexually assaulted a Westchester woman has been arraigned for abusing his passenger after she fell asleep.

Bronx resident Iqbal Hussain was arraigned in Westchester County Court on several charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger who was riding with him in June.

Hussain picked up his victim at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, June 8, when she requested a ride from Manhattan to her Westchester home. She had been out with friends in the city, Rye Brook Police Det. Terence Wilson said.

Because it was so late, the woman fell asleep in the vehicle and woke up when she felt a hand going up her leg, Wilson said, noting, "the woman looked over and the driver, Iqbal Hussain, was sitting next to her in the back seat and had his hand up her leg.”

When the woman tried to fend off the sexual attack, Hussain, who had pulled over on the Hutchinson River Parkway before getting in the backseat, then try to restrain her with such force that he ended up fracturing her shoulder, he said.

When the woman continued to fight, Hussain got out of the back seat and back into the driver's seat and took the woman home as if nothing had happened.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that after groping his 39-year-old victim and returning her home, the incident was reported to police.

Hussain has been arraigned on charges that include sexual abuse, assault and unlawful imprisonment. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 8 to respond to the charges.

