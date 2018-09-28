Woman Admits To Beating, Threatening Teens To Force Them To Engage In Prostitution

A 25-year-old woman pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking for forcing two teenagers to engage in prostitution.

Franiqua Patterson of Newburgh also pleaded guilty Friday before Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown to attempted assault for injuring a woman with a knife in January, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

At the time that she pleaded guilty, Patterson admitted forcing two 15 and 19-year-old girls to engage in prostitution activity by threats of physical violence, the DA's Office said.

Patterson admitted that she forced the girls to act as a prostitute by beating and threatening them. Patterson also admitted taking most the money that the girls had received from acts of prostitution, the DA's Office said.

During her plea, to assault another woman with a knife inside a Newburgh apartment, causing the woman to suffer lacerations to her arms on Jan. 4.

Pursuant to a plea agreement, Patterson will be sentenced to 12 years in prison, and five years post-release supervision, when she is sentenced on Dec. 17.

“Predators who target vulnerable teenagers in order to entrap them in prostitution activity deserve the harshest prison sentences possible,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. "These cases shall always be a high priority in my office. I am grateful for the City of Newburgh Police Department’s investigation of this case and their arrest of this defendant.

