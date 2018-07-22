Woman Convicted In Bench Trial After Deaths Of Nine Horses At Area Farm

A 52-year-old woman was found guilty Tuesday of 10 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with the deaths of nine horses on a farm in the area.

Jeanne Ryan of Goshen was also found guilty of the mistreatment of another horse, which survived, as well as for overdriving, torturing, injuring, and underfeeding the horses.

She was remanded to the Orange County Jail until her sentencing on Sept. 6, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Ryan was arrested on July 29, 2017, when investigators from the Hudson Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, with the assistance of the Town of Goshen Police Department, executed a search warrant at the barn located at Ryan’s residence in the Town of Goshen.

Inside the barn, they discovered the severely decomposed remains of five horses, as well as a severely emaciated, though live, horse. Ryan was ordered to appear in court on Sept. 13, 2017, the DA's Office said.

“The evidence in this case clearly supported the judge’s verdict that this defendant is guilty of felony aggravated cruelty to animals for systematically starving 10 horses, nine of which died,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “But for the intervention of the Town of Goshen Police Department and the HVSPCA, a tenth horse would also have certainly starved to death. As a society, we cannot tolerate the mistreatment of horses or other companion animals, which cannot protect themselves."

Hoovler sent a special thanks to the volunteer equine rescue organizations who aided in the initial search warrant execution and who cared for the emaciated horse that was rescued.

