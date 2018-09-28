Contact Us
Would-Be I-87 Jumper Shuts Down Traffic, Causes Gridlock In Spring Valley

A man was talked down from jumping from a sign on the New York State Thruway.
A man who climbed a sign on the New York Thruway threatening to jump has been removed and is now in custody.

The incident took place around after 3:30 p.m. Monday when the unidentified man climbed the sign along I-87 at Scotland Hill Road in Spring Valley, confirmed the New York State Police.

Traffic was shut down in both directions, causing gridlock, as police and first responders worked to remove the man from the sign, police said.

He was safely removed from the sign around 4 p.m., police said.

Ramapo Police are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

