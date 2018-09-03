Area Man Electrocuted While Removing Tree Leaves Behind Wife, Two Kids

A 39-year-old man who was electrocuted while removing a tree after hitting a live power line earlier this week leaves behind a wife and two children.

John B. Nuzzolo, of Newburgh, died Monday around 9:17 a.m.while removing the tree at 29 Maple Road, in Cornwall-on-Hudson.

He was an employee of the MTA, and the Long Island Railroad, and was a former member of Local 38.

Nuzzolo is survived by his wife Syndi and his two children Aryanna and John. He was predeceased by his parents John and Bernice.

Visitation will be held at the Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home, on Friday, Sept, 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church, Buchanan.

Interment to follow at the Assumption Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his family for his two surviving children.

