'Band Of Brothers Original Member From Hudson Valley Dies

One of the original “Band of Brothers” from the Hudson Valley who parachuted behind enemy lines on D-Day has died at the age of 96.

Philip Perugini, a Northern Westchester resident in Buchanan who formerly called Ossining home died on Thursday, Aug. 9. He was born on May 26, 1922, to Tomaso and Angiolina Perugini.

When World War II began, Perugini enlisted in the United States Army and was one of the original “Band of Brothers,” the group of soldiers with the 101st Airborne, 506th Parachute Infantry, with the Easy Company Squad. He received a Purple Heart for injuries he sustained during his jump on D-Day on June 6, 1944.

Perugini was inducted into the 40th Senate District’s Veterans Hall of Fame in 2014. The 40th District includes Armonk, Bedford, Briarcliff, Chappaqua, Cortlandt, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, North Salem, Peekskill, Pleasantville, Pound Ridge, Yorktown and portions of Putnam and Dutchess counties.

Following his discharge from the military, Perugini worked as a custodian with the Ossining School District until his retirement in 1984. He was an avid bowler and golfer until his death. Services were held over the weekend.

Perugini is survived by his former wife, Josephine (Dante) Antonini, his four children Thomas (Suzie), David (Martha), Linda (Fran), and Richard (Carmen), and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph in 1968, a Pearl Harbor survivor.

