obituaries

Elizabeth Ora Ruby, New York Post Reporter From Hudson Valley, Dies At 29

Daily Voice
Elizabeth Ora Ruby
Elizabeth Ora Ruby Photo Credit: LinkedIn

A 29-year-old woman from Westchester who worked for five years in the New York Post's newsroom died suddenly in her sleep at her home in Westchester.

Elizabeth Ora Ruby, a Bronxville resident and 2008 Bronxville High School graduate, was 29.

She was the daughter of Sarah Gavan and David Ruby and sister of Caroline Ruby.

After graduating from Gettysburg College in 2012, she went to work for the New York Post on the copy desk. She went on to work as a reporter and writer for the news, features and sports sections.

“Elizabeth was part of the fabric of the newsroom," New York Post managing editor Michelle Gotthelf said in a story on Ruby's death published by the paper. "She was bright and funny, with a quirky attitude that her co-workers loved. She had a disarming, self-effacing sense of humor and a chatty wit. We’re really going to miss her.”

Calling hours will be at the Fred H. McGrath and Son Funeral Home in Bronxville on Tuesday, Oct. 23 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Reformed Church of Bronxville on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m.

She was an avid sailor and an accomplished flutist who enjoyed performing. Gifts in her may be given to the charity of your choice, the family said.

