Ex-Football Star Nicolas De La Pava, Barber Shop Owner In Area, 23

Nicolas De La Pava
Nicolas De La Pava, a football standout at the high school and collegiate levels who went on to start his own business in Northern Westchester, died on Tuesday, Aug. 7. He was 23.

A North Salem resident, he was born in Tarrytown on June 6, 1995 to Mario De La Pava and Luz Myriam De La Pava.

Nick attended Bedford Hills Elementary School and then Fox Lane High School, where he was a varsity football star.

Upon graduating from Fox Lane, he attended the SUNY Cortland, where he was a tight end on the football team. He graduated from Cortland in May 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree, majoring in business development with a minor in sports management.

After graduation, Nick followed his drive and love of entrepreneurship to start his first business, WiseGuys barbershop, in Shrub Oak.

Nick is survived by his mother and countless family and friends.

In passing Nick’s generosity continues, evidenced by his registration as an organ donor.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home in Mount Kisco.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Mount Kisco followed by burial at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery.

