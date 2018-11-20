Contact Us
obituaries

Hudson Valley's Olivia Hooker, African-American Pioneer, Dies At 103

Dr. Olivia Hooker was a pioneer in African-American History. Dr. Hooker was the first African American Woman admitted into the Coast Guard. She was 5 years of old when the infamous Tulsa, Oklahoma Black Wall Street Riots broke out.
Renowned for being the first African-American woman admitted into the Coast Guard as well as being a survivor of the Oklahoma Black Wall Street Riots, Olivia Hooker died on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at her Westchester home at the age of 103.

The Greenburgh resident was only 5 years old during the Oklahoma Black Wall Riots. She talks of her experience in a YouTube video , which has since been nominated for an Emmy award.

“Olivia was loved in Greenburgh, and contributed to our community. She always had time for everyone--whether it was the President of the United States (she met with President Obama) or children interviewing her for a project about her life,” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said.

Tulsa residents will be paying their respects on Friday, Nov. 23 at the Historic Vernon A.M.E. Church, according to News6 .

“She will be missed,” Feiner concluded. “Our town was lucky to be the community that Olivia Hooker called home.”

