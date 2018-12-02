Metro-North Employee From Hudson Valley Injured in Car Explosion Dies

A Metro-North employee who was injured when a car exploded in a train yard parking lot earlier this year has died.

Gerald Schroeder, 67, of White Plains, died on Nov. 24, Metro-North confirmed Tuesday.

Schroeder and another employee were injured around 1 p.m.Friday, Oct. 19 in the parking lot of Metro-North’s North White Plains Yard when a car exploded.

At the time, their injuries weren't originally thought to be life-threatening but Schroeder's obituary said he died from the injuries sustained during the explosion.

Schroeder worked as a plumber for 47 years. He worked at Martino Plumbing for 37 years, and at MetroNorth for the past eight years.

He was laid to rest on Dec. 1 in White Plains.

