Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Area Man Gets 20-Year Sentence For Child Enticement
obituaries

Metro-North Employee From Hudson Valley Injured in Car Explosion Dies

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man who was injured in the parking lot of the White Plains Metro-North station during an explosion has died.
A man who was injured in the parking lot of the White Plains Metro-North station during an explosion has died. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Metro-North employee who was injured when a car exploded in a train yard parking lot earlier this year has died.

Gerald Schroeder, 67, of White Plains, died on Nov. 24, Metro-North confirmed Tuesday.

Schroeder and another employee were injured around 1 p.m.Friday, Oct. 19 in the parking lot of Metro-North’s North White Plains Yard when a car exploded.

At the time, their injuries weren't originally thought to be life-threatening but Schroeder's obituary said he died from the injuries sustained during the explosion.

Schroeder worked as a plumber for 47 years. He worked at Martino Plumbing for 37 years, and at MetroNorth for the past eight years.

He was laid to rest on Dec. 1 in White Plains.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.