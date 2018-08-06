Northern Westchester Married Couple ID'd In Medical Center Murder-Suicide

The two people who died in a murder-suicide incident at Westchester Medical Center on Wednesday morning have been identified as a married couple from Yorktown.

They are Richard DeLucia, 71, and his wife, Ann DeLucia, 70, who was a patient at the hospital, according to Kieran O'Leary, public information officer for the Westchester County Police Department.

Richard DeLucia shot his wife in her hospital room and then shot himself, O'Leary said. Each died of a single gunshot wound.

County Police detectives found a note early this afternoon at the DeLucia residence. In that note, Peter DeLucia indicated that he was distraught over his wife’s medical issues and wanted to end her suffering.

In a press briefing at noontime, Police Commissioner Thomas Gleason said County Police were notified at 9:39 a.m. that shots had been fired on the fourth floor of the hospital.

A uniformed County police officer and two plainclothes officers arrived within two minutes, and proceeded directly to scene of the gunfire along with hospital security, Gleason said.

They discovered that Mrs. DeLucia had been shot in bed. Her husband and the weapon he used – a licensed .38-caliber revolver -- were on the floor.

Medical personnel at the hospital rendered care to both but they died of their wounds.

“I am grateful to the Medical Center staff and the officers from the Westchester County Police, Mount Pleasant Police, Greenburgh Police and New York State Police for their prompt and professional response in the first minutes of this tragic incident,” Gleason said.

