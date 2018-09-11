Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
obituaries

Nurse's Aide In Hudson Valley Dies At 30

Daily Voice
Bernadette Martinez
Bernadette Martinez Photo Credit: Contributed

A 30-year-old nurse's aide who was a Northern Westchester native and lived in Dutchess has died.

Bernadette Carole Martinez died on Monday, Sept. 10. She was born June 13, 1988 in Peekskill resided in Poughkeepsie.

She is survived by her father Gregg Martinez, stepmother Dyanne Martinez, mother Joan Venticinque, her husband Johnny Venticinque and sister Lindsey Lent.

She was predeceased by grandparents Carole Martinez and Vincent Martinez.

She was proud to have achieved her Certified Nurse Aide Certification and most recently worked at Taconic DDSO.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home in Poughkeepsie.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. from the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.