Nurse's Aide In Hudson Valley Dies At 30

A 30-year-old nurse's aide who was a Northern Westchester native and lived in Dutchess has died.

Bernadette Carole Martinez died on Monday, Sept. 10. She was born June 13, 1988 in Peekskill resided in Poughkeepsie.

She is survived by her father Gregg Martinez, stepmother Dyanne Martinez, mother Joan Venticinque, her husband Johnny Venticinque and sister Lindsey Lent.

She was predeceased by grandparents Carole Martinez and Vincent Martinez.

She was proud to have achieved her Certified Nurse Aide Certification and most recently worked at Taconic DDSO.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home in Poughkeepsie.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. from the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.

