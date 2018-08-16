Popular School Administrator, Ex-Area HS Basketball Standout Dies At 53

A popular school administrator in Northern Westchester and youth sports coach in Fairfield County has died at age 53.

Brian Davidson was assistant principal at Fox Lane Middle School in Bedford who worked in the Bedford Central School District for 20 years. He also served as a guidance counselor during that time.

Davidson had been on leave for the past year, according to BCSD Superintendent of Schools Christopher Manno.

He died on Thursday, Aug. 16. He is survived by his wife Sharon and children, Emma, Olivia and Devin, and was predeceased by another daughter, Katie.

Davidson was a resident of Westchester in Larchmont and Mamaroneck and in Fairfield County in Brookfield.

In his hometown of Brookfield, Brian coached countless student athletes over many years in basketball and lacrosse, including all four of his children.

He attended Saints John and Paul School in Larchmont, Mamaroneck High School, Iona College and LeMoyne College, and obtained a master's degree in counseling from Iona College and his second master's degree in school administration.

He was on the basketball team at Mamaroneck HS, and reported the sports update for the High School homeroom television report "MHS Info."

In basketball circles, he was known as the "White Shadow" or just "Shadow," in reference to a popular television show's main character.

He was a regular for pickup games anywhere there was a hoop in the Larchmont/Mamaroneck area.

An avid Mets fan, Brian enjoyed watching games with family and friends and going to Shea and Citifield stadiums.

In addition, Brian developed a love of swimming and participated in the Swim Across America fundraiser for cancer research. This event was a passion of his for many years, having lost his father to cancer.

For many years he had a regular swimming workout routine at the Western Connecticut Regional YMCA in Brookfield.

His career in education began at Iona College in admissions and was followed by joining the guidance team at Iona Preparatory School.

He is also survived by his brother John (Karen) Davidson and their sons Jack, Matthew and Patrick of Ridgefield, CT; sister Anne (William) Taylor and their children Johnny, Ryan and Shannon of Jacksonville Beach, FL; sister Marion (Joseph) Brenner and their children Joseph III and Ella of Annapolis, MD, and his godfather Desmond Morrissey of Greensboro, NC.

Brian's extended family includes his mother-in-law Kathleen Irwin, brother-in-law Peter (Kerry) Irwin and their daughter Keira, and brother-in-law Thomas (Hannah) Irwin.

In addition to his daughter, Katie, he was predeceased by parents Sally and John Davidson, and father-in-law Thomas Irwin.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A mass of the Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church, 138 Candlewood Lake Rd., in Brookfield. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery, Brookfield.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the following organizations where Brian had affiliations: Swim Across America: swimacrossamerica.org (choose general donations) or the Regional YMCA of Western CT: 2 Huckleberry Hill Rd, Brookfield, CT 06804

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.