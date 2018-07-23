Services Set For Star High School Athlete Killed In Crash

Memorial services have been scheduled for the 17-year-old star high school athlete who was killed in a one-car crash in the area earlier this week.

John Guerra, of the Florida section of Warwick in Orange County, was killed around 10:35 p.m. Monday, July 23 when his 2005 Honda Civic, traveling south on Union Corners Road, left the roadway and rolled, coming to a stop against a tree, said Town of Warwick Lt. John Rader.

A two-time all-state basketball player for S.S. Seward High School, Guerra was third-team all-state in Class D as a sophomore and made the fourth team last season in Class C, according to the New York Sportswriters Association.

He reached 1,000 career points in the final regular-season game of 2018 and was also a member of the school's 2017 Section 9 Class C soccer championship team.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave. in Florida.

The funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 at St. Stephen’s Church, 75 Sanfordville Road in Warwick.

Guerra, who was entering his senior year, was an honor student at S.S. Seward.

He is survived by his parents Robert M. and Patricia A. Guerra; brothers Nicholas R. and wife Jennifer R. Guerra; and Joseph R. Guerra and girlfriend Kathryn G. Warren. He was predeceased by his brother Robert M. Guerra, Jr. He was further survived by his girlfriend, Erika R. Straub. He was also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

