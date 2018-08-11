Support Pours In For Family Of Teen Found Dead Near Area Home

Friends of a young teen who was found dead behind his home after he was reported missing are raising funds to help cover funeral expenses through a GoFundMe page.

Timothy Davis, 14, went missing at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10 in Washingtonville, a village in the Town of Blooming Grove in Orange County.

His body was found Sunday several hundred feet behind his home in the woods.

Davis would have been an incoming freshman at Washingtonville High School.

"Losing someone can be a very difficult thing to experience," the page creators said. "Losing someone who is young, talented and beloved by many is even more difficult."

Police have not revealed a cause of death.

School officials said a crisis intervention team will be available this week at Taft Elementary School.

The group is hoping to raise $25,000 to help with funeral expenses. To date, they have raised $22,575.

