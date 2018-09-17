Two Orange County Sheriff's Officers Die Suddenly

Two Orange County Sheriff's officers died suddenly over the past week.

Officer Alecks S. Elia, 56, of New Windsor, died on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and Lt. Frank Maiorino, 47, of Westtown, died on Sunday, Sept. 16, at Orange Regional Medical Center, the department said.

Elia, who worked for the department for just over 11 years, had also served as a U.S. Marine in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and in Afghanistan. In his free time, he also volunteered with the New Windsor Ambulance Service.

He is survived by his wife Emelie, two daughters Kristine and Nicole, and his brother Ernest. He was laid to rest on Monday.

Maiorino worked with the department for more than 20 years, working his way up from a correction officer to recently being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Among being one of the most avid Yankee fans around, Maiorino was a well-respected leader among his peers.

He is survived by his wife Kristine, daughter Francesca, his mother Valerie, his brother Anthony (Alicia), and sister Dana (Joe).

He will be laid to rest on Thursday.

"As we at the Sheriff's Office mourn the loss of two of our own, we are thinking of the families of these men and wish them peace and comfort as they face the days ahead with loving memories to forever hold in their hearts," said Sheriff Carl DuBois.

Their causes of death were not revealed.

