12-Year-Old Hit By SUV Crossing Old Nyack Turnpike In Chestnut Ridge

A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Wednesday as he crossed Old Nyack Turnpike.

The incident took place around 5:12 p.m. when the boy, who lived in the area, was crossing the roadway in Chestnut Ridge and was struck by a 2016 Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old female from West Nyack, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by the William P. Faist Volunteer Ambulance Corps for further evaluation.

No tickets were issued and there is no further information available about this crash at this time.

