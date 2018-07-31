31-Year-Old Rockland Man Charged In Rape Of 11-Year-Old Girl

A 31-year-old area man has been charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl more than two times.

Hector A. Chacon-Diaz of Central Nyack was arrested Thursday by the Clarkstown Police Department for the rape of the young girl who is a relative, said Det. Peter Walker, spokesman for the police department.

The alleged incidents took place between 2015 and 2018, Walker said.

Chacon-Diaz was charged with felony predatory sexual assault against a child and felony course of sexual conduct against a child, he added.

He was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and bail was set at $50,000. He is being held at the Rockland County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 6.

