Ramapo Daily Voice

police & fire

4-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Ice Cream Truck In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
A 4-year-old child was hit and killed by an ice cream truck.
A 4-year-old child was hit and killed by an ice cream truck. Photo Credit: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

A 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by an ice cream truck in the Hudson Valley, according to police.

The boy was struck in the Town of Thompson, which is just outside of Monticello, at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, said Eric Chaboty of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

The boy was identified as Shmuel Gelis of Toms River, New Jersey.

When police arrived on the scene in the Sackett Lake areas in the Birchwood Estates, paramedics from the Hatzolah volunteer ambulance service were treating the child who was taken to Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris where he was pronounced dead, Chaboty said.

The Sheriff's office was assisted by the Monticello Fire Department., Mobile Medic, and the state police accident reconstruction team.

The driver stayed at the scene. The investigation is continuing.

