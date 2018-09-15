Contact Us
police & fire

44 Summonses Issued In Rockland County Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Detail

Commercial trucks are banned on Route 340 in Orangetown.
Commercial trucks are banned on Route 340 in Orangetown.

Truck drivers were issued more than 40 tickets by police in Orangetown on Monday afternoon, as officers conducted a special commercial vehicle enforcement detail on a busy local roadway where trucks are banned.

On Sept. 17, members of the Orangetown Police Department conducted the enforcement detail on Route 340, which connects Route 303 from the west, Route 9W from the east and New Jersey from the south. Route 340 has a weight restriction that was issued by the New York State Department of Transportation, sans local deliveries.

Police said that special attention was given to commercial vehicles exceeding the posted “Truck Weight Limit 10 Tons Except Local Delivery,” signs that are posted along the roadway to alert truck drivers to the restriction.

During the enforcement detail, officers dished out a total of 44 summonses for drivers who violated transportation, tax, vehicle and traffic laws.

