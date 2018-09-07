58-Year-Old Burglary Suspect Apprehended In Ramapo

A 58-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday after he allegedly burglarized a Chestnut Ridge building during an early morning incident, police said.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department arrested a suspect - whose name has not been released - on Sept. 4 on charges that include burglary, criminal mischief and petit larceny.

Police said that the man allegedly robbed a Chestnut Ridge business at approximately 4 a.m. on Aug. 11. The subsequent investigation led to his arrest and apprehension.

Following his arraignment, the suspect was remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 10 to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.