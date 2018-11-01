Contact Us
6-Year-Old Struck By Car While Riding Electric Scooter In Sloatsburg

A 6-year-old boy riding an electric scooter was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Rockland County on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 1:50 p.m. in front of a home on Waldron Terrace in Sloatsburg, Ramapo Police said.

The boy was operating the scooter on his driveway when he ventured into the roadway and was struck by a 2006 Toyota, police said.

The boy, who was wearing his helmet, received a minor injury to his hand. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The 26-year-old driver of the car, a man from Spring Valley, was issued tickets for "speed not reasonable and prudent" and for driving an unregistered vehicle." He was issued a future court date in the Village of Sloatsburg Justice Court.

