7-Year-Old Killed In Hudson Valley House Fire

A 7-year-old boy was killed in a raging house fire that broke out early Friday morning in the area.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene of the fire in Dutchess County on Relyea Terrace in the town of Wappinger at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31.

Upon arrival at the scene, state police troopers were told a child may still be in the residence. Troopers made entry to the house without protective fire gear, but were unable to locate the child due to extensive fire and smoke, according to state police.

Arriving fire personnel then immediately made re-entry into the house, wearing fire gear, from a ladder extended to a bedroom window.

Entry was gained by the New Hackensack Fire Department, and the assisting Village of Fishkill Assistant Fire Chief was able to crawl along the floor and locate the unconscious child and remove him from the house through a window.

The child, who was identified as Sean Burlingame, was transported to Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie where he was pronounced dead.

The other five occupants of the home where able to escape to safety prior to arrival of emergency personnel.

One of the responding troopers from the Wappinger State Police Barracks, who made entry to the house, was transported to Vassar Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation by New York State and Dutchess County Fire Investigators in conjunction with State Police Investigators

Numerous emergency services responded to scene including; New Hackensack Fire Department, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Fishkill Police Department, Village of Fishkill Fire Department, Hughsonville Fire Department, East Fishkill Fire Department, EMStar, New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Cause & Origin Team, Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division, and Central Hudson Gas and Electric.

